General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,328,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 186,581 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of General Motors worth $78,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.61. 4,650,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,931,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.