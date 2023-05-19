Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.33.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Gentherm had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $224,317.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 177.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 90.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 192.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

