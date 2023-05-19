Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.12. 311,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,217. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $125.55 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after buying an additional 2,577,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $239,384,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $124,130,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 45.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,100,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,437,000 after purchasing an additional 656,655 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 239.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 546,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

