Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Trading Down 0.9%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.27. 8,767 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.
Geodrill Trading Up 0.4 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
