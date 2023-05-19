Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Geospace Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

GEOS stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $114.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 12,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $70,270.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,734.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 660,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 62,550 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 936,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 65,257 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 308,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

