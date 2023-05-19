German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GABC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.96. 56,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $797.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.68. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $40.70.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.45%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,824,000 after buying an additional 23,141 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after buying an additional 18,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 41.02% of the company’s stock.
German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.
