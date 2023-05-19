Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gibraltar Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ROCK traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $56.09. 20,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

