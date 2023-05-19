Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.85. 5,672,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,846,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Stories

