Glenn O’rourke Sells 1,868 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,912.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glenn O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $32,597.20.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Glenn O’rourke sold 19,624 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,736,527.76.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Glenn O’rourke sold 920 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $77,142.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $79,032.72.

On Friday, February 24th, Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $84.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.