Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) CEO Paul G. Abbott Acquires 8,147 Shares of Stock

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) CEO Paul G. Abbott bought 8,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,225 shares in the company, valued at $15,857,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

NYSE:GBTG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,746. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 15.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Featured Articles

