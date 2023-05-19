Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) CEO Paul G. Abbott Acquires 8,147 Shares of Stock

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) CEO Paul G. Abbott bought 8,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,225 shares in the company, valued at $15,857,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Global Business Travel Group Price Performance
NYSE:GBTG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,746. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.
Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GBTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.
Global Business Travel Group Company Profile
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.
