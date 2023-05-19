Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) PT Lowered to $15.00

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GNL. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GNL opened at $10.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Net Lease

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -799.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 159,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.