Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) PT Lowered to $15.00

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GNL. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Global Net Lease Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSE:GNL opened at $10.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28.
Global Net Lease Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Net Lease
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 159,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.
Global Net Lease Company Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.
