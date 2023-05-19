GoGold Resources Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoGold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst G. Gonzalez anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for GoGold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

GoGold Resources stock opened at C$1.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. GoGold Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.37 and a twelve month high of C$2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.03. The company has a market cap of C$528.04 million, a PE ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 1.34.

GoGold Resources ( TSE:GGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.51 million for the quarter.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

