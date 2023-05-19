Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Pareto Securities raised Golden Ocean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:GOGL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.26. 1,642,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,844. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

Institutional Trading of Golden Ocean Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7,119.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.