Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Serena Jones Sells 23,010 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder Serena Jones sold 23,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,340,792.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 0.2 %

GSHD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 165,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,596. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $71.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.34, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

