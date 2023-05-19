Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Serena Jones Sells 23,010 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder Serena Jones sold 23,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,340,792.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 0.2 %
GSHD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 165,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,596. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $71.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.34, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
