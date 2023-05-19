Gossamer Bio, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.90) Per Share (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.90) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.59). The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Gossamer Bio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James downgraded Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain acquired 440,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $502,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,495,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,322.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,860.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain acquired 440,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,495,897 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,322.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 732,683 shares of company stock valued at $802,713. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

