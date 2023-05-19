Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Grab Stock Performance

Grab stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.77. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.87.

Institutional Trading of Grab

About Grab

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Grab by 34.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Grab by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,028,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Grab by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Grab by 17.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also

