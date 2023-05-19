Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Grab Stock Performance
Grab stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.77. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.87.
Institutional Trading of Grab
About Grab
Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grab (GRAB)
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
- Cisco Systems Falls Into The Buy Zone
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.