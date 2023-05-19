Graco (NYSE:GGG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GGG. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Graco Stock Performance

Graco stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.04. The company had a trading volume of 158,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,129. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average is $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Graco will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,404 in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 2,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 52.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

