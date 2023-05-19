Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.30

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.30 and last traded at C$7.66, with a volume of 40896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 2.7 %
The firm has a market cap of C$295.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.37.
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
