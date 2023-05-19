Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 383.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,552 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,939,000 after purchasing an additional 74,117 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.37. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $85.63.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

