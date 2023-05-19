Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,120 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 1,845.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after purchasing an additional 932,063 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chemours by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 895,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its stake in Chemours by 428.1% in the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 768,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 623,307 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chemours Stock Up 4.8 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

CC opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

