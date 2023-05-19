Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 50,456 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,456 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 452.6% during the third quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $62.56.

