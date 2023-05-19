Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of PROG worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 68.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PROG by 83.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PROG by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PROG by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PROG by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

PROG Stock Performance

Shares of PRG stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.40. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $655.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.58 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on PROG from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

