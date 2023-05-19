Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ovintiv worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Ovintiv by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.58.

Ovintiv Trading Up 2.2 %

OVV opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.78.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%. Analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 5.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

