Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 388 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $959,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,003.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,231. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.5 %

CHH opened at $122.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $133.13.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.