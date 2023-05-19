Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 62,400 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,400 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Denbury by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,052,000 after purchasing an additional 173,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period.

Denbury Stock Performance

NYSE DEN opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $104.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Denbury had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $341.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEN. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denbury

In other news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

