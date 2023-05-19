Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 9,347 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,347 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $171.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.81 and its 200-day moving average is $181.19. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.