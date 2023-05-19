Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 453,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,901. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $431.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.88 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,251,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,285.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $1,251,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,850. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 68.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after buying an additional 1,838,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at about $13,056,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 29.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after buying an additional 280,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

