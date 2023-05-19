Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.43.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Trading Down 1.1 %

GDOT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.56. 119,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,350. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $908.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.44 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,860 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 46.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,645,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,240,000 after purchasing an additional 522,439 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,820,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Green Dot by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 430,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Green Dot by 26.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,840,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after acquiring an additional 389,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.