Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Boosts Stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 248.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,389,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,829,450 shares during the quarter. Grab accounts for 2.4% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. owned 0.33% of Grab worth $39,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRAB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. 25,051,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,477,545. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 117.45%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRAB. Loop Capital cut their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.87.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

