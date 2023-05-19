Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Has $11.98 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,500 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 0.7% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,331,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $105,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,300,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,262.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,029,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,486,000 after purchasing an additional 986,355 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,958,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,018,169. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

