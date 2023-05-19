Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Has $454.93 Million Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,578,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337,492 shares during the quarter. PDD comprises approximately 27.9% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $454,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,625,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,449,000 after purchasing an additional 415,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PDD by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,702,000 after buying an additional 2,437,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDD by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,643,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,399,000 after buying an additional 327,833 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in PDD by 225.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,745,000 after buying an additional 4,859,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in PDD by 396.7% during the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 4,427,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,095,000 after buying an additional 3,536,400 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.89.

PDD Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.24. 4,204,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,791,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.28. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.