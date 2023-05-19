Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Sells 161,368 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. decreased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,100,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 161,368 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises approximately 5.1% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $83,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 529.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC increased their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

Shares of ZTO stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.53. 1,767,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,974. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital, privacy waybill and cloud printing. It operates through the Express Delivery and Freight Forwarding segments.

Featured Articles

