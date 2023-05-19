Grove Collaborative (GROV) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) is one of 27 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Grove Collaborative to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Grove Collaborative and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove Collaborative -17.65% -423.09% -38.75% Grove Collaborative Competitors -18.16% -53.79% -10.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Grove Collaborative and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove Collaborative 0 0 3 0 3.00 Grove Collaborative Competitors 100 504 984 12 2.57

Valuation and Earnings

Grove Collaborative presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 449.45%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 25.03%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Grove Collaborative and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grove Collaborative $321.53 million -$87.71 million -0.39 Grove Collaborative Competitors $3.69 billion -$193.87 million 28.02

Grove Collaborative’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Grove Collaborative. Grove Collaborative is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative’s peers have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grove Collaborative peers beat Grove Collaborative on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grove Collaborative

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products. The company offers health and wellness products, such as air purifiers, condoms, sun care and tanning products, vitamins and supplements, and treatments and preventions products; pet care products; indoor gardening products, garden tools and accessories, grow kits, plant seeds, gardening soils, fertilizers and lawn care products, and insecticides. It offers its products through retail channels, third parties, and direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.