Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to Issue Annual Dividend of $5.65

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 5.6528 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to earn $21.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

NYSE ASR opened at $290.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.32 and a 200 day moving average of $271.16. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $179.01 and a 1 year high of $314.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $369.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 89.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 44.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter worth about $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

