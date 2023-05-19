Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $31.29

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.29, but opened at $32.05. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 489 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Simec in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.29.

Grupo Simec ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $564.09 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.87%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

