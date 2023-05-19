GSK (NYSE:GSK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.91) to GBX 1,400 ($17.54) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.79) to GBX 1,730 ($21.67) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,496. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 16.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 115.8% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of GSK by 504.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 215.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

