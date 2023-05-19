Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.09.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GWRE traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.36. 396,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,792. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 1.27. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $83.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $406,300.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,897,282.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,150,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,445 shares of company stock worth $2,037,798. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $916,572,740,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,862,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.