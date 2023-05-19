H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

FUL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.25.

H.B. Fuller Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FUL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.48. The company had a trading volume of 143,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,497. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.53.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.42 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the third quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

Further Reading

