HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HONE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.37. 20,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $389.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.68. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $15.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.

HarborOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In related news, CEO Joseph F. Casey purchased 10,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,899.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CEO Joseph F. Casey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,899.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael James Sullivan purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 76,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,177.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,262 shares of company stock valued at $186,403. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 281,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,189,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,379,000 after purchasing an additional 129,996 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership of all the outstanding stock of HarborOne Bank, a state-chartered trust company. It operates under the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment focuses on generating the consolidated net interest income and requires the provision for credit losses.

Featured Stories

