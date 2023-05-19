Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Harsco from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of HSC stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $9.28. 336,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28. Harsco has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $9.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.06.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. Harsco had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Harsco will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,217,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Harsco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,209,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,444,000 after acquiring an additional 734,365 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,905,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 98,651 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,055,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,226,000 after acquiring an additional 53,666 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Harsco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after acquiring an additional 30,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

