Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.95. 302,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.95.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawaiian Electric Industries

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 724.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 40,111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 473.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 87,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.