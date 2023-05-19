Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Hawkins has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

HWKN stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hawkins by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hawkins in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

