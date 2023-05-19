HC Wainwright Increases EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target to $27.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 340.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EYPT opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.12. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 257.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28,651 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

