HC Wainwright Increases EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target to $27.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPTGet Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 340.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EYPT opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.12. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 257.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28,651 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

