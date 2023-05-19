HC Wainwright Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.42). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 13.63 and a current ratio of 13.63. The stock has a market cap of $137.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.02. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $9.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that is designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

