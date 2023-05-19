Head to Head Comparison: PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) and PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PDC Energy and PrimeEnergy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 3 4 0 2.57 PrimeEnergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

PDC Energy currently has a consensus price target of $84.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.08%. Given PDC Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than PrimeEnergy Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $4.23 billion 1.34 $1.78 billion $23.47 2.77 PrimeEnergy Resources $125.09 million 1.26 $48.66 million $17.96 4.68

This table compares PDC Energy and PrimeEnergy Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PDC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PrimeEnergy Resources. PDC Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PrimeEnergy Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

PDC Energy has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PrimeEnergy Resources has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of PDC Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of PDC Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and PrimeEnergy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy 49.57% 35.66% 17.31% PrimeEnergy Resources 38.92% 30.27% 17.33%

Summary

PDC Energy beats PrimeEnergy Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

