Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Trading Down 3.5%

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) shares were down 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 66,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 554,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity at Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton purchased 49,050 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,838.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 96.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after buying an additional 948,234 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 70.4% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 818,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after purchasing an additional 636,395 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,439,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 587,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth approximately $5,216,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

