HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.11. 91,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,593. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.06. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $739.69 million, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.51.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.26 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

In other news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $378,144.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HealthStream news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $378,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $85,227.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HealthStream by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HealthStream by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,531,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 951,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,751,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in HealthStream by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HealthStream by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after buying an additional 66,361 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthStream

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.