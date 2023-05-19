Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) CEO Michael J. Gerdin Purchases 1,704 Shares

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 1,704 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,525.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 171,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,876. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $330.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 745.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 176,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth about $2,094,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

