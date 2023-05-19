Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,019 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 30,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 41.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after acquiring an additional 102,441 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 3,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $77,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce K. Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $137,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,574.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $334,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,293 shares of company stock worth $417,215. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.13). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $246.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

