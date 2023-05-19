HEICO Co. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HEICO in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

HEICO Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

HEICO stock opened at $178.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. HEICO has a 12-month low of $126.95 and a 12-month high of $180.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $3,335,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,592.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $83,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $3,335,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,592.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,850 shares of company stock worth $3,452,393. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.